Katy Perry's celebrity girl squad features Dua Lipa and Ellie Goulding

Katy Perry has created her own celebrity 'girl squad' of pop pals, which includes fellow new mum Ellie Goulding and Dua Lipa.



The Roar singer admits she feels empowered every time one of her pop peers reaches out to congratulate her on a life achievement or a hit, and she loves to do the same.



Katy, who famously patched up her differences with another 'girl squad' fan Taylor Swift in 2019, tells PopSugar, "Dua Lipa has always been so kind, and she always congratulated me, especially when I had the baby. And Ellie Goulding just had her baby, and we've sent some photos back and forth.



"Sia has been a rock at times in the past, when I was really going through it. And Ariana Grande, her and I will see each other and catch up, and I've got so much love for her. I think she's just got the best voice in the music industry.



"I think there's a lot of females that are more interconnected these days, which is great."