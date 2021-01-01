NEWS New songs from J. Cole and Olivia Rodrigo heading for big debuts Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Three tracks from J. Cole’s new album The Off-Season are heading for big debuts on this week’s Official Singles Chart.



On the midweek Official Chart: First Look, the North Carolinian rapper is locked on for the highest new entry with 9 5 . S O U T H at Number 9, which would mark his second UK Top 10 single.



Other album highlights set for singles chart success are M Y . L I F E ft. 21 Savage & Morray at 10, and A M A R I at 11. The album’s lead single I N T E R L U D E reached 25 on last week’s Top 40.



On course for a third week at Number 1 are Tion Wayne & Russ Millions with Body, the most-streamed track across the first 48 hours of the tracking period. The song has also reached Number 1 in Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.



Knocking on the door at Number 2 is Doja Cat with Kiss Me More, a rise of one place to a potential new peak for the SZA collaboration.



Ahead of her debut album release this coming Friday (May 21), Olivia Rodrigo’s new single Good 4 U is on track for a Top 20 placement, currently at Number 14.



Finally, BRIT Awards momentum continues for Rag’n’Bone Man & Pink, as Anywhere Away From Here ascends three places midweek (6), and Rising Star Award winner Griff is the First Look’s highest climber, as Black Hole rockets 17 places (19).