Nicki Minaj obsessed with The Crown

Nicki Minaj is an unlikely The Crown superfan, confessing she can't get enough of the royal drama.

In an open letter posted on her official website, the rapper admits she spent much of the COVID pandemic binge-watching The Crown, and now she is obsessed with the Netflix series.

"I've watched every single episode of every single season at least 5 times each," she writes, adding she has become a huge fan of Claire Foy, who portrayed the young Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons.

"Claire Foy's perfect face... I want to eat it," she joked, raving, "she just does the right thing in every single scene."

Minaj is also a big fan of Gillian Anderson, adding she can't believe how much she enjoys her portrayal of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher "seeing as tho I'm such a Meryl StreepINISTA (sic)."

Streep played the politician in The Iron Lady.

Nicki also gave Josh O'Connor a shout out, insisting, "he's a tad hunkier than the real Prince (Charles) ever was - and yes, I just used the word 'hunkier'."

Minaj also mentioned Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman in her praise note, adding: "BRAVO to the entire cast, writers & directors."