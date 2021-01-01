NEWS The Eurovision Song Contest to launch a US version in 2022 Newsdesk Share with :





‘The Eurovision Song Contest’ will officially launch a US version of the show in 2022.



Propagate and Universal Television Alternative Studio will co-produce the ‘American Song Contest’ next year, after NBC secured the rights to a US version of the hugely popular music extravaganza, which is usually held in Europe every year.



The show will feature live performances, representing all 50 states, five United States territories and the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C, competing to win the country's vote for the ‘Best Original Song’.



One solo artist, duo, band, or DJ will represent each location and will perform an original song that celebrates the different styles and genres across America.



The live contest consists of three rounds as the acts compete in a series of Qualifying Rounds, followed by Semi-Finals and the ultimate Grand Final where one state or territory will emerge victorious.



In addition to fan votes, a jury of music industry professionals will also lend their expertise to the competition.

Martin Österdahl, Executive Supervisor of the ‘Eurovision Song Contest’, said in a statement: “For 65 years the Eurovision Song Contest has connected people far and wide. As owners of this hugely successful format, we have seen how it has found a place in millions of hearts across Europe and beyond.



“Now we are excited to have found the perfect partners to share this unique competition and its passionate celebration of music and original songs with the American people.”



Whilst Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content for NBC Universal Television and Streaming, added: “’American Song Contest’ combines the competitive spirit of rooting for your home team along with epic performances that will introduce viewers to the musical cultures that make up America. We are excited to showcase the universal power of music in a spectacular multi-week live musical event.”



The show does not yet have a release date, but interested applicants can apply “soon”, according to an official statement from ‘Eurovision’.