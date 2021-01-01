Nicki Minaj still 'devastated' by dad's hit-and-run death

Nicki Minaj has opened up about the recent death of her father in a heartfelt new letter to fans.

In the note, posted on her website on Friday, the rapper explains she is still not in a place where she can talk about her dad, Robert Maraj's passing at the hands of a hit and run driver in February, but tells fans the tragedy is "the most devastating loss of my life".

"I find myself wanting to call him all the time," the Anaconda hitmaker writes. "More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed."

Maraj, 64, was hit by a car while crossing a street in Mineola, New York. A 70-year-old man was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with physical evidence.