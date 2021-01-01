Katy Perry: 'I wish I wasn't so boy-obsessed when I was younger'

Katy Perry would love to go back in time and give her boy-crazy younger self some sage advice.

The pop star, who revisits her teenage years in the video for her new Pokemon-inspired single Electric, insists she has few regrets in life, but she would have liked her early life to have been less about the opposite sex.

"I stumbled, I fell, I made mistakes," Katy tells PopSugar. "I learned from all of it. But I was pretty boy crazy. I think I was always searching for real love and true love."

The Firework singer, who endured a painful split from her first husband, British comedian Russell Brand after just 14 months of marriage, was due to wed another Brit, Orlando Bloom last year (20), but their plans have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now she's happily in love, the star wishes she could tell her younger self to not let worries about her love life get to her.

Asked what she would say to a young Katy if she could hop in a time machine, the 36-year-old said, "Lose some time to be emotional about the boys...

"I'd say, 'Don't worry, keep swinging, make mistakes. Don't read the comments. Don't scroll down on the comments, and know how to separate real life from internet life. And boys aren't mature until they're 35, at least.'"