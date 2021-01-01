BTS star Jin struggling with looming military service break from the band

BTS star Jin will be heartbroken when he has to step away from the group to serve in the military.



The pop star has been told he can delay his compulsory stint in the South Korean army until he turns 30 in two years' time and he's grateful to get the chance to continue performing and recording with the global superstar act until then.



However, he admitted that walking away and watching from afar as he carries out military orders will be tough.



"I think the country sort of told me, 'You're doing this well, and we will give you a little bit more time'," Jin told Rolling Stone magazine. "It's an important duty for our country, so I feel that I will try to work as hard as I can and do the most I can until I am called.



"I'll be sad, but I'll be watching them (BTS) on the internet and cheering them on."



Every male South Korean citizen must enter into military service for approximately two years between the ages of 18 and 28, but the stars of BTS have been told they can wait until they're 30.



Jin turned 28 in December, Suga turned the same age in March, while J-Hope is 27. The remaining members - V, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook - are aged between 23 and 26.



V told the publication the group has yet to discuss the logistics of the army duty, adding, "It'll work out eventually."