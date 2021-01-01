Halsey and Rihanna criticised for tweeting about Israel-Palestine conflict

Halsey and Rihanna have been blasted for wading into the conflict between Israel and Palestine on social media.



The pop stars have offered their takes on the ongoing war between the two nations, which boiled over again at the weekend following a series of attacks.



Halsey wrote on Twitter: "It is not 'too complicated to understand' that brown children are being murdered + people are being displaced under the occupation of one of the most powerful armies in the world. It is wilful ignorance to conflate these simple horrors with religion + geopolitics."



The singer was criticised for the tweet and returned to social media to clarify her comments.



"My tweet is for my peers/white Americans who don't concern themselves with middle eastern crises because they don't care about what happens to POC (people of colour), and can afford to act as such by writing it off as 'too complicated'. I'm sorry I didn't make the target of the tweet more clear!" she stated.



Meanwhile, Rihanna shared that her heart was broken over the deaths of innocent children and she called for a resolution.



"My heart is breaking with the violence I'm seeing displayed between Israel and Palestine!" the singer wrote on Instagram. "I can't bare (sic) to see it! Innocent Israeli and Palestinian children are hiding in bomb shelters, over 40 lives lost in Gaza alone, at least 13 of whom were also innocent children!



"There needs to be some kind of resolve! We are sadly watching innocent people fall victim to notions perpetuated by government and extremists, and this cycle needs to be broken!"



She was criticised for taking a "neutral stance", with one commenter stating: "No @rihanna, if you stand with humanity you stand with Palestine."



Israeli actress Gal Gadot also sparked backlash earlier this week after she addressed the latest conflict on social media.



"Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation," she wrote. "Our neighbors deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families. I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we can live side by side in peace. I pray for better days."



Journalist Tamoor Hussain was among her critics, writing: "Denying Palestinians even a shred of compassion by refusing to acknowledge them and their suffering is a common tactic employed by their oppressors."