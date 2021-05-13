Martin Garrix and U2's Bono and The Edge drop UEFA Euro 2020 song

Martin Garrix and U2's Bono and The Edge have released their official UEFA Euro 2020 song, 'We Are The People'.

The EDM star and the Irish rockers teamed up on the uplifting anthem, which premiered on giant screens at Wembley Stadium on Thursday (13.05.21).

In a statement, the Dutch DJ said: "Creating the music for one of the biggest sports events in the world together with Bono and The Edge has been an incredible experience.

"I'm very proud of what we did together and excited to finally share it with the world!"

Garrix started the track, before Bono added lyrics and melodies, and The Edge supplied the leading guitar riffs.

'We Are The People' aims to get everyone in the spirit for the major soccer tournament, which was delayed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What's more, players are contributing to the official UEFA EURO 2020 playlist, which is also curated by Garrix and will be available on all major streaming services.

Football fans can also get involved by posting their pictures with the hashtag #EUROHyped on social media.

UEFA marketing director, Guy-Laurent Epstein, added: "The long wait is almost over and we are delighted to officially unveil the official song for UEFA EURO 2020 'We Are The People', which features some of the world's most celebrated artists in Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge.

"Football and music have the power of bringing people together. They are vectors of passion and emotion and combining them will extend further the fan celebration of the tournament, as well as reaching out to new audiences. With the star-studded line-up we have pulled together to create the tournament's official music, we are confident of doing just this."

The first match takes place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on June 11, when Turkey will face Italy, and the final will be held at London's Wembley Stadium on July 11.