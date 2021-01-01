Leslie Jones' pal convinced her to get COVID-19 jab

Leslie Jones was worried about taking the COVID-19 vaccine, but got the jab after chatting with a biologist pal.

The 53-year-old actress, who is hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards this Sunday, told Variety that she was initially dubious about having the vaccine.

"When it first came out I was like, ‘I’m not taking that s**t,’” she explained. “They’re just going to come up with a potion and we’re supposed to take that s**t?…I was like, ‘I’m going to wait until the last batch and then maybe somebody could talk me into it.’”

Leslie then had a chat with her aunt's friend - a biologist working in COVID-19 research - who told her: "This is very serious. Please get vaccinated."

When she discovered that she was required to have the vaccine to host the awards ceremony, Leslie decided she just needed to get it done.

“I was like, ‘I gotta be sage so let me just go bite the bullet,” the Ghostbusters actress said.