George Michael's ex-lover wins will battle - report

George Michael's ex-partner Kenny Goss has won a share of the pop star's fortune, after a legal battle with the Wham! singer's family.

Michael's trustees, Christopher Organ and his sister Panayiota Panayiotou, aka Yioda, have agreed a confidential financial settlement with Goss, 62, after a long-running court battle.

Documents released by the High Court in London, obtained by the Daily Mail also reveal that Panayiotou will also inherit her part of the singer's multi-million-pound estate, estimated at $136 million (£97 million), from her sister, Melanie, who died exactly three years after her famous brother, on Christmas Day 2019, after falling into a diabetic coma.

When Michael died in 2016, he left the bulk of his estate to his older sisters, his father, Jack, and friends. He left nothing to Goss, nor to his boyfriend at the time, Fadi Fawaz.

Goss challenged the will and issued a lawsuit, seeking reasonable financial provision from Michael's estate under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act, claiming the Careless Whisper singer was helping to fund his lifestyle up until his death.