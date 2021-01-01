Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris lead CMT Music Awards nominations

- ARTISTS
Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris will lead the way at the 2021 CMT Music Awards after snagging four nominations apiece.
The singers will each have a double shot of winning Video of the Year - Lambert will compete with Settling Down, as well as her Elle King duet Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home), while Morris is recognised for her solo track Better Than We Found It, and Chasing After You, her collaboration with her husband, Ryan Hurd.
The leading ladies will also go head-to-head for Female Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year.
Ceremony hosts Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini are triple nominees for the 9 June prizegiving, as are Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton, who picks up her first-ever CMT Music Awards nods.
Noticeably missing from the contenders is disgraced country singer Morgan Wallen, whose music was pulled from radio and TV stations following his N-word controversy, which was leaked online in early February.
CMT bosses decided to exclude Wallen from the nominations process in the wake of the scandal, just as he was nixed from the Academy of Country Music Awards shortlist, which was revealed last month.
In a statement, network officials told Variety, "After removing Morgan Wallen from our platforms earlier this year, his videos were deemed ineligible for the 2021 CMT Music Awards."
The winners of the CMT Music Awards will be decided by fans, who will help to narrow down the contenders in the top Video of the Year category in the lead-up to the big show.
The complete list of nominees are:
Video of the Year:
Carrie Underwood with John Legend - Hallelujah
Dierks Bentley - Gone
Elle King and Miranda Lambert - Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)
Ingrid Andress - Lady Like
Kane Brown - Worldwide Beautiful
Keith Urban with Pink - One Too Many
Kelsea Ballerini - Hole in the Bottle
Kenny Chesney - Knowing You
Maren Morris - Better Than We Found It
Mickey Guyton - Heaven Down Here
Miranda Lambert - Settling Down
Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris - Chasing After You
Sam Hunt - Breaking Up Was Easy in the ‘90s
Willie Jones - American Dream
Female Video of the Year:
Carly Pearce - Next Girl
Gabby Barrett - The Good Ones
Kelsea Ballerini - Hole in the Bottle
Maren Morris - To Hell & Back
Mickey Guyton - Heaven Down Here
Miranda Lambert - Settling Down
Male Video of the Year:
Chris Stapleton - Starting Over
Darius Rucker - Beers and Sunshine
Kane Brown - Worship You
Luke Bryan - Down to One
Luke Combs - Lovin' on You
Thomas Rhett - What's Your Country Song
Duo/Group Video of the Year:
Brothers Osborne - All Night
Lady A - Like a Lady
Little Big Town - Wine, Beer, Whiskey
Old Dominion - Never Be Sorry
Parmalee and Blanco Brown - Just the Way
Runaway June - We Were Rich
Breakthrough Video of the Year:
Dylan Scott - Nobody
Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town - Fillin' My Cup
Hardy - Give Heaven Some Hell
Lainey Wilson - Things a Man Oughta Know
Mickey Guyton - Black Like Me
Niko Moon - Good Time (Ride Along Video)
Collaborative Video of the Year:
Carrie Underwood with John Legend - Hallelujah
Chris Young and Kane Brown - Famous Friends
Elle King and Miranda Lambert - Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)
Keith Urban with Pink - One Too Many
Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris - Chasing After You
Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard – Undivided
CMT Performance of the Year:
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs, 1, 2 Many
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Dan + Shay, I Should Probably Go to Bed
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus, This Is Us
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey, The Other Girl
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Little Big Town, Wine, Beer, Whiskey
From CMT Crossroads - Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price, Twinkle Twinkle