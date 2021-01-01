Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris lead CMT Music Awards nominations

Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris will lead the way at the 2021 CMT Music Awards after snagging four nominations apiece.

The singers will each have a double shot of winning Video of the Year - Lambert will compete with Settling Down, as well as her Elle King duet Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home), while Morris is recognised for her solo track Better Than We Found It, and Chasing After You, her collaboration with her husband, Ryan Hurd.

The leading ladies will also go head-to-head for Female Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year.

Ceremony hosts Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini are triple nominees for the 9 June prizegiving, as are Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton, who picks up her first-ever CMT Music Awards nods.

Noticeably missing from the contenders is disgraced country singer Morgan Wallen, whose music was pulled from radio and TV stations following his N-word controversy, which was leaked online in early February.

CMT bosses decided to exclude Wallen from the nominations process in the wake of the scandal, just as he was nixed from the Academy of Country Music Awards shortlist, which was revealed last month.

In a statement, network officials told Variety, "After removing Morgan Wallen from our platforms earlier this year, his videos were deemed ineligible for the 2021 CMT Music Awards."

The winners of the CMT Music Awards will be decided by fans, who will help to narrow down the contenders in the top Video of the Year category in the lead-up to the big show.

The complete list of nominees are:

Video of the Year:

Carrie Underwood with John Legend - Hallelujah

Dierks Bentley - Gone

Elle King and Miranda Lambert - Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)

Ingrid Andress - Lady Like

Kane Brown - Worldwide Beautiful

Keith Urban with Pink - One Too Many

Kelsea Ballerini - Hole in the Bottle

Kenny Chesney - Knowing You

Maren Morris - Better Than We Found It

Mickey Guyton - Heaven Down Here

Miranda Lambert - Settling Down

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris - Chasing After You

Sam Hunt - Breaking Up Was Easy in the ‘90s

Willie Jones - American Dream

Female Video of the Year:

Carly Pearce - Next Girl

Gabby Barrett - The Good Ones

Kelsea Ballerini - Hole in the Bottle

Maren Morris - To Hell & Back

Mickey Guyton - Heaven Down Here

Miranda Lambert - Settling Down

Male Video of the Year:

Chris Stapleton - Starting Over

Darius Rucker - Beers and Sunshine

Kane Brown - Worship You

Luke Bryan - Down to One

Luke Combs - Lovin' on You

Thomas Rhett - What's Your Country Song

Duo/Group Video of the Year:

Brothers Osborne - All Night

Lady A - Like a Lady

Little Big Town - Wine, Beer, Whiskey

Old Dominion - Never Be Sorry

Parmalee and Blanco Brown - Just the Way

Runaway June - We Were Rich

Breakthrough Video of the Year:

Dylan Scott - Nobody

Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town - Fillin' My Cup

Hardy - Give Heaven Some Hell

Lainey Wilson - Things a Man Oughta Know

Mickey Guyton - Black Like Me

Niko Moon - Good Time (Ride Along Video)

Collaborative Video of the Year:

Carrie Underwood with John Legend - Hallelujah

Chris Young and Kane Brown - Famous Friends

Elle King and Miranda Lambert - Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)

Keith Urban with Pink - One Too Many

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris - Chasing After You

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard – Undivided

CMT Performance of the Year:

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs, 1, 2 Many

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Dan + Shay, I Should Probably Go to Bed

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus, This Is Us

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey, The Other Girl

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Little Big Town, Wine, Beer, Whiskey

From CMT Crossroads - Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price, Twinkle Twinkle