Tina Turner to be inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have announced that Tina Turner will be included in their class of 2021 inductees.



The induction ceremony will take place on October 30, 2021 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio With a radio simulcast on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310. The Induction Ceremony will air at a later date on HBO and stream on HBO Max.



Tina says: “I am absolutely thrilled to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame amongst such amazing artists! Thank you for all your continued love and support over the years! Love, Tina”



Tina will be inducted in the performer category alongside Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren; with Clarence Avant (Ahmet Ertegun Award), LL Cool J, Billy Preston, Randy Rhoads (Musical Excellence Award) and Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, and Gil Scott-Heron (Early Influence Award).



Turner and Carole King both join Stevie Nicks as the only women to be inducted multiple times, with Turner previously inducted as part of Ike & Tina Turner back in 1991.



Tina Turner is revered around the world, inspiring millions through her own personal story, her singing, her dancing and beyond. Her music legacy is a collection of some of the best-known songs of all time, just utter the phrase “You’re simply the best” you’d be hard-pressed to find a person who doesn’t know the next line! She is one of the best-selling artists of all-time (200+million records), with multiple number 1s, platinum records across the world, 12 Grammy® Awards, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a star on both the Hollywood and St. Louis Walk of Fame and so much more.



Tina first rose to prominence in 1958 aged 19 as a duo with Ike Turner, leading to the Ike & Tina Turner Revue. They produced a string of notable hits such as ‘A Fool In Love’ (1960), ‘It's Gonna Work Out Fine’ (1961), ‘River Deep – Mountain High’ (1966), ‘Proud Mary’ (1971), and ‘Nutbush City Limits’ (1973). In 1976, following years of enduring physical, emotional and sexual abuse from Ike, Tina filed for divorce and pursued a solo career.



In 1977, she went back on stage touring rigorously, releasing a handful of albums but they didn’t match the fanfare or success of her incredible live shows. Then in November 1983, she released a cover of Al Green's ‘Let's Stay Together’ which became a hit. In June 1984 aged 45, she released the album ‘Private Dancer’ and it’s second single ‘What's Love Got to Do with It’ became a global smash as did the album. ‘Private Dancer’ went 5x platinum in the US and 3x platinum in the UK, catapulting Tina back into superstardom.



Following her lead role in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) and her Break Every Rule album (1986), Tina embarked on the colossal Break Every Rule World Tour, playing 218 shows including a concert at the Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro in 1988; a Guinness World Record for the largest concert attendance at the time, at over 180,000 spectators.



Tina’s success followed with the album Foreign Affair (1989) which included one the biggest songs of the 80s in ‘The Best’. The 90s continued Tina’s storming success, including the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got To Do With It with Angela Bassett depicting Tina, and releasing ‘GoldenEye’ (1995), the theme tune for James Bond film GoldenEye, as part of her 1996 album ‘Wildest Dreams’.



Her final studio album ‘Twenty Four Seven’ came in 1999, with Tina announcing her retirement following the album’s tour. She was honoured by the Kennedy Center Honors in 2005, with Beyoncé paying tribute to her idol, Tina, with a rendition of Proud Mary. Tina would later partner with Beyoncé at the 2008 Grammy Awards in a special performance, often hailed as one of the most iconic Grammy moments ever. Later the same year, Tina announced she was coming out of a retirement for one final tour to celebrate her 50th year of performing on stage.



In recent times, Tina released her poignant, gripping autobiography ‘My Love Story’ as well as her story being taken to the stage, with the premiere of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre, London in 2018. A monumental success, the show continues to play, and has since opened in Hamburg (2019), Broadway (2019) and Utrecht (2020) to massive acclaim and fanfare.



2020 saw the release of two other books ‘Tina Turner: That’s My Life’ and ‘Happiness Becomes You’. In the same year, global superstar, producer and DJ Kygo then remixed Tina’s smash hit What’s Love Got To Do With It, making Tina the first artist to have a top 40 hit in seven consecutive decades in the UK.



Earlier this year, the feature documentary ‘TINA’ was released to critical acclaim, from Academy Award®-winning directors Dan Lindsay, T.J. Martin and Lightbox, the production company founded by Academy Award-winning producer Simon Chinn and Emmy®-winning producer Jonathan Chinn, together with Emmy-nominated producer Diane Becker. The film is a revealing and intimate look at the life and career of musical icon Tina Turner, charting her improbable rise to early fame, her personal and professional struggles throughout her life and her even more improbable resurgence as a global phenomenon in the 1980s. It’s available to watch now on HBO (US), Sky Documentaries and altitude.film (UK), FOXTEL (Australia).



Tina continues to be one of the most loved artists in the world and this incredible career continues to build momentum and find new fans.