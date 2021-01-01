Nicki Minaj causes Crocs sales spike with racy snap

Nicki Minaj caused sales of Crocs shoes to rocket by a staggering 4,900 per cent on Tuesday, after sharing an explicit snap of herself wearing a pink pair.

The Anaconda star had intended the image to be a teaser for an upcoming project, as she shared it on her social media pages alongside the cryptic caption "Friday".

The two images, which featured her apparently naked except for the Crocs, but with her modesty protected by two pink heart-shaped cushions, sent fans into a frenzy - as they flocked to buy similar pairs.

Those desperate to get their hands on a pair of pink Crocs led to a 4,900 per cent rise in sales, according to U.K. footwear website and retailer The Sole Supplier - while the Crocs website even crashed for a short time.

In addition, "pink Crocs" and "Nicki Minaj Crocs" became trending searches on Google.

Crocs, moulded plastic foam clogs that became internationally popular in the 1990s, have been enjoying a resurgence in recent months, with celebrities including Justin Bieber spotted out in the lightweight shoes.