JAY-Z, Foo Fighters and Tina Turner to be inducted into Rock and Roll Hame of Fame

JAY-Z is one of the music legends who will be inducted into the 2021 cohort of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

On Wednesday morning, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced the New York-born hip-hop icon will be among the list of nominees to be inducted at the 2021 ceremony on 30 October in Cleveland, Ohio.

He will join rock veterans Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, singer-songwriter Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner to make up the Class of 2021. Foo Fighters and Jay-Z have been selected for induction in their first year of eligibility.

Turner, King and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl are already in the Rock Hall - King as part of the songwriting duo Goffin/King, making her the first person in the Rock Hall as a performer and non-performer. Turner was previously recognised as part of R&B duo Ike & Tina Turner; and Grohl with grunge icons Nirvana.

Meanwhile, the Musical Excellence Award will go to rapper LL Cool J and late musicians Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads, and the Early Influence Award will be given to Kraftwerk, Gil Scott Heron and Charley Patton.

Music impresario Clarence Avant has been named the recipient of the Ahmet Ertegun award.

Rock Hall officials hailed its Class of 2021 as "the most diverse list of Inductees in the history of the organization," with three female acts inducted in the performers category at the same time for the first time in its history.

The ceremony takes place on 30 October at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, with a radio simulcast on SiriusXM's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame radio channel. It will broadcast on HBO and stream on HBO Max at a later date.