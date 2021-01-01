Marti Pellow has no bad blood with his former Wet Wet Wet bandmates

Marti Pellow will "always cherish" his time in Wet Wet Wet - despite their "messy ending".



The 56-year-old singer has insisted there is no bad blood between himself and the band - including Graeme Clark, Neil Mitchell and Tommy Cunningham



And although he feels their new frontman, Kevin Simm, brings a completely "different vibe" to the 'Love Is All Around' group, he doesn't have a bad word to say about the 40-year-old Liberty X star.



He said: “It is what it is, I think it's a different vibe and it's going to be a different dynamic. The vibes are going to be different ... and if people enjoy it then fair play to them, they might not see any different. The work I did with them I'll always cherish ... despite the messy ending.”



Marti - who is set to hit the road later this year for a Greatest Hits tour - confessed it's "quite sad" that he no longer has any communication with his ex-bandmates.



He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “We don't really talk to each other that much, I guess that's quite sad, but, you know, hey ho. Life's short as it is. We weren't marching to the same drum.”



Announcing his departure from Wet Wet Wet four years ago, he tweeted: "Hi all, wanted you to know for foreseeable future I'll be concentrating on my solo work, am excited by the future and seeing you out there x (sic)"



Marti was the lead singer the group for more than three decades, but admitted his "heart and soul" was no longer into it.



He explained at the time: "When I started in Wet Wet Wet I gave it 100% of my heart and soul and that's what it demands and that is also what the fans demand - and if I can't do that because my focus is elsewhere, then this is not fair on the fans or the rest of the guys in the band."



Marti - who released the album 'Stargazer' in March - previously quit the group in 1999 after battling with a heroin addiction.