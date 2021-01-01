Jesy Nelson congratulates Little Mix on winning Best British Group at BRIT Awards

Jesy Nelson took to Instagram on Tuesday night to publicly support her former Little Mix bandmates after they won Best British Group at the BRIT Awards.

The Sweet Melody singers made history at the ceremony by becoming the first all-female group to win the category, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards gave a shout out to Jesy, who quit the group in December, during their acceptance speech, with Leigh-Anne saying, "We want to start by thanking our incredible fans, of course, Jesy, and our amazing team."

And Jesy returned the favour by showing some love for her former bandmates on her Instagram Stories by sharing a photo of them clutching their award backstage and simply adding five love heart emojis and three clapping emojis.

During their acceptance speech, Jade also gave a shout out to the British girl groups who came before them who they felt should have received the award first.

"The fact that a girl band has never won this award really does speak volumes so this award isn't just for us, it's for the Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, Girls Aloud, all of the incredible, incredible female bands, this one's for you," she said.

And some of the groups responded on social media, with a message on the Spice Girls Twitter account reading, "Congratulations

@LittleMix Doing it for the Girls!! (peace sign emoji) #BRITs #GirlPower," while a post on the Sugababes Twitter account read, "Thank you (heart emoji) @LittleMix This win is so deserved Queens... Congratulations! #brits2021."

Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan shared footage of the speech on Twitter and revealed she'd voted for Little Mix when they were on The X Factor in 2011.

"@LittleMix I knew when I voted for you it was because of the light that you all carry. Thank you for showing us love and congratulations," she wrote.