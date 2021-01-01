Olivia Rodrigo finally meets Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo finally got the chance to meet her idol Taylor Swift at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday night.



The Cardigan singer has long been a supporter of 18-year-old Olivia, but the pair hadn't met prior to the music awards on Tuesday - where the Drivers License star performed and Taylor took home the Global Icon award.



Documenting the meeting in a post on her Instagram page, Olivia shared a picture of herself and Taylor pulling funny faces for the camera, alongside tearful, shocked emojis.



Jordan Fisher, Hayley Kiyoko and Rachel Zegler were among the stars to comment on the image.



In an interview earlier this year, Olivia opened up about Taylor being one of her musical idols, explaining: "I would just love to just be in a studio with Taylor. I don't even have to write with her. I just want to watch how she does it because I just think she's such a genius."



"She's totally my biggest idol and biggest songwriting inspiration," she added.