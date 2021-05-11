Jesy Nelson reacts to Little Mix's historic BRIT Awards win

Jesy Nelson has reacted to Little Mix winning a BRIT Award.



The 'Confetti' hitmakers made history at the awards show on Tuesday (11.05.21) as the first female recipients of the Best British Group prize.



And the former band member - who quit the chart-topping girl group last year to focus on her mental health - took to her Instagram Story following their historic win to share a snap of the trio, Perrie Edwards, 27, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 29, and Jade Thirllwall, 28, on the red carpet with a series of love hearts and clapping hands emojis.



In their acceptance speech, the girls made sure to honour Jesy.



Leigh-Anne said: “We have been together for 10 years. It’s been the best years of our lives, we’ve gone through so much together. We’ve had so much fun, made so many beautiful memories. We wanna start by thanking our incredible fans, of course Jesy, and our amazing team.”



Reading from a pre-written script – which Perrie explained was penned in advance because both she and Leigh-Anne have “baby brains” as they are both pregnant – she also commented on the “sexism” and “misogyny” they have faced throughout their career.



She continued: “It’s not easy being a female in the UK pop industry. We’ve seen the white male dominance, misogyny, sexism, and lack of diversity. We’re proud of how we’ve stuck together, stood our ground, surrounded ourselves with strong women, and are now using our voices more than ever.”



The group also dedicated their award to all the female groups before them who they believe should have bagged the gong years ago.



They concluded: “The fact that a girl band has never won this award really does speak volumes. So this award isn’t just for us, it’s for Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, Girls Aloud, all of the incredible, incredible female bands … this one’s for you. So thank you BRITs, and we hope you have an amazing night.”



Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Jesy, 29, revealed she was in tears after writing a solo song.



She wrote: "I nearly just cried at the song we've wrote today wosixjxkakamzossi that's how excited I am for you guys to hear this. (sic)"