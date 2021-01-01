Demi Lovato to front UFO show

Demi Lovato has signed up her sister to help her host a new show about UFOs.

In the four-part series, Unidentified With Demi Lovato, the singer and her sibling Dallas will attempt to uncover the truth about aliens, and whether they have visited Earth.

The duo will talk to experts, investigate eyewitness encounters and secret government reports, as well as visiting famed UFO sites.

News of the show, which will first air on streaming service Peacock, won't be a big surprise for her fans - as late last year she revealed an encounter with alien expert Dr. Steven Greer, during which she witnessed, "the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me".

Lovato will executive produce Unidentified with her manager Scooter Braun, among others. An air date is yet to be announced.