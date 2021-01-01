Coldplay welcome live music back to London by opening BRITs

Coldplay brought live music back to London as they opened the BRIT Awards in spectacular style on Tuesday night.

Chris Martin and his bandmates performed on a stage floating on the River Thames with The O2 venue in the background, after being introduced during a skit with Line of Duty co-stars Vicky McClure and Martin Compston.

Performing their new single Higher Power, the group was joined by hologram dancers for the electrifying performance, which concluded with a firework display.

Dua Lipa then kicked off a medley of songs with a video from a London Underground platform before the performance transitioned into a train carriage on the stage at The O2.

Wearing a Union Jack blazer, which she later removed to reveal a matching patriotic kilt, Dua was joined by dancers as she belted out some of her most popular songs.

The evening's host, Jack Whitehall, then introduced the ceremony by addressing the audience of essential workers who helped the U.K. get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is the first live event back in the O2 Arena. It's been a tough year. COVID has had more comebacks than Craig David, but this evening we look forward to a brighter future," Jack said.

Arlo Parks took home the first award of the night for Breakthrough Artist, with Little Mix and J Hus also among the early winners.

"I just want to say a big thank you to my family, my friends, to everyone who has uplifted me. This is a dream come true," Arlo said as she picked up the trophy.