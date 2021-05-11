Dua Lipa wins big at 2021 BRIT Awards

Dua Lipa was the big winner at the 2021 BRIT Awards.

The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker took home two trophies at the annual awards ceremony on Tuesday (11.05.21), as she was named the winner of both British Female Artist and Album of the Year for her 2020 hit, ‘Future Nostalgia’.

This year’s ceremony saw the winners get two gongs for each award, as bosses were keen for them to give their spare accolades to people who have made a difference to the world over the past year.

And after dedicating her first award to nurse Dame Elizabeth Anionwu, Dua chose to present her second win to the family of Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, who died last month when he jumped into the River Thames to try and save a woman who fell from London Bridge.

In her acceptance speech, she said: “I want to honour this award also to Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, or Jimi as he’s known by his friends and family, and Joaquin Garcia. Jimi and Joaquin heroically attempted to rescue a woman who’d fallen from London Bridge, and tragically Jimi did not survive.

“Jimi and Joaquin knowingly put themselves in danger, and they did it without hesitation even though they were a stranger to each other and to the woman they were rescuing. It would be really fitting if their actions were recognised with a bravery award, and I hope this can happen to give Jimi’s family some comfort.

“This award is for Jimi and Joaquin. Jimi, you have touched the hearts of a whole nation and we will never forget you.”

Elsewhere, Arlo Parks took home the trophy for British Breakthrough Artist, while Little Mix made history as the first female group to win the British Group award.

Harry Styles was awarded Best British Single for his track, ‘Watermelon Sugar’, and J Hus took home the British Male Solo Artist gong.

In the international categories, Billie Eilish won Female Solo Artist, The Weeknd won Male Solo Artist, and HAIM were named International Group.

The full list of winners at the 2021 BRIT Awards:

British Breakthrough Artist

Arlo Parks

Best British Group

Little Mix

British Male Solo Artist

J Hus

International Female Solo Artist

Billie Eilish

British Female Solo Artist

Dua Lipa

International Male Solo Artist

The Weeknd

International Group

HAIM

Rising Star Award

Griff

Best British Single

Harry Styles - 'Watermelon Sugar'

Global Icon

Taylor Swift

British Album of the Year

Dua Lipa - 'Future Nostalgia'