Drake to receive Billboard's Artist of the Decade honour

Rap superstar Drake will be feted with the Artist of the Decade honour at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The God's Plan hitmaker will follow in the footsteps of previous winners Eminem and Mariah Carey when he picks up the accolade on 23 May, after scoring nine number one albums from 2009 to 2019 - the most of any artist during the same period.

Drake also boasts the most top 10 singles on America's Billboard Hot 100 in the same decade, with 33 hits.

The winner of Artist of the Decade is based on Billboard consumption data, with Drake triumphing over Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, and Adele, who make up the top five, respectively.

The title is the latest addition to the hip-hop star's trophy cabinet - prior to the Artist of the Decade news, he was already the most recognised musician in Billboard Music Awards history, with 27 prizes to his name, and he's nominated for a further seven at the upcoming show.

Drake joins popstar Pink among the special honourees - she will receive the Icon Award during the Los Angeles ceremony, which will be hosted by Nick Jonas.

Pink and The Weeknd will be among the performers on the night, while BTS will stage the TV debut of their new English-language single, Butter, during the ceremony.