Little Mix make history with BRIT Awards win

Little Mix made history at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday night by becoming the first all-female band to take home the British Group prize.

The trio took to the stage at The O2 in London in matching white ensembles - with Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock's outfits showing off their growing baby bumps - and thanked recently departed bandmate Jesy Nelson as they picked up the prize.

"Guys we have just made history, I'm feeling emotional," Perrie began, before explaining that "two of us have baby brains so we had to write it (their acceptance speech) down."

Leigh-Anne then took the reins and thanked "our incredible fans, of course Jesy, and our brilliant team."

She continued: "It's not easy being a female in the music industry. We're proud of how we have stuck together, and are now using our voices more than ever."

Some fans had wondered whether or not Jesy would attend the ceremony, given that the award recognised Little Mix's work before her departure, but she did not attend.

Jade Thirlwall also thanked all the girl groups who had come before them - including the Spice Girls and Girls Aloud.

"This one is for you", she added, with tears in her eyes.

Little Mix beat The 1975, Biffy Clyro, Bicep, and Young T & Bugsey to take home the prize.

Other awards presented early in the evening included British Male Solo Artist, which went to J Hus, while Olivia Rodrigo and sea shanty singer Nathan Evans were among the performers.