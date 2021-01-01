John Mayer fuels Cazzie David romance rumours with heartfelt Instagram post

John Mayer has fuelled romance rumours with Larry David's daughter Cazzie.

After the pair were spotted enjoying a sushi dinner in California earlier this month, John did little to dispel the speculation about his relationship with author-and-actress Cazzie as he shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram Stories to mark her 27th birthday on Monday.

Alongside a picture of Cazzie, the musician wrote: "Happy birthday @cazziedavid. I care for you a great deal! Enjoy your special day."

Cazzie then reposted the image on her own Instagram Stories, although didn't add any further comment.

John and Cazzie have been friends for years and previously recorded an Instagram Live video together in 2018, where she quizzed him on his much-documented love life.

John is no stranger to celebrity girlfriends, and has previously dated stars including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston and Jessica Simpson.

Cazzie, meanwhile, counts comedian Pete Davidson among her famous exes.