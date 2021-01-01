Bebe Rexha arranged surprise family reunion for Mother's Day

Pop star Bebe Rexha turned Mother's Day into a surprise family reunion by inviting her aunts to join her mum on a trip to Los Angeles.

The Meant to Be hitmaker reveals her mother, Bukurije, initially arranged to secretly fly in from the family's home in New York to surprise Bebe for the annual U.S. celebration which took place on Sunday, but the singer found out, and decided to turn the tables on her instead.

"She surprised me (with her trip plans), and then I found out, and I surprised her by flying her sisters in from Arizona... and we had a pool day and I made brunch. It was so nice," Bebe told U.S. talk show The View. "We had such a great time, I was so happy."

The get-together was made all the more special for the star as she hadn't seen her loved ones in months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I feel like... they gave me this kind of energy (boost)," she shared. "I miss my family, I haven't seen them in a long time."

The family gathering gave Bebe another reason to celebrate after dropping her second studio album, Better Mistakes, on Friday.