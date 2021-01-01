Leigh-Anne Pinnock: 'I was excluded from radio's sexiest female list over Black skin'

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is convinced racism kept her off Capital FM's sexiest female list for years.

The Little Mix star spoke out against radio station bosses ahead of the release of her new BBC documentary Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power, and admitted the fact her bandmates were included every year made her feel something wasn't "right".

"There was one time when a radio station, they were doing 'sexiest female'. They'd do it every year and all the other girls had been nominated every single year except for me," the Black Magic hitmaker said ahead of the show's debut on Thursday, according to The Sun newspaper. "And it got to maybe 2017 or something and I finally got nominated. It's these little things that you look back on and you think, 'There's something not right here'."

The singer, 29, who is expecting her first child with soccer star fiance Andre Gray, finally won Capital's Sexiest Female in 2018, but insisted there was a reason she hadn't been nominated for many years while bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, and Jade Thirlwall were.

"Racism is in every single industry. There needs to be more diversity in every workplace," she added.