Leigh-Anne Pinnock praises Duchess of Sussex's Oprah interview

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has praised Meghan, Duchess of Sussex for speaking out about racism in her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry sat down with the media mogul earlier this year, with the candid chat raising allegations of racism within the British royal family.

And speaking ahead of the broadcast of her new BBC Three documentary Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power on Thursday, the Little Mix star insisted that documenting her experiences was "brave" of Meghan and provided evidence the problem exists in all walks of life.

"I mean what a brave and an incredible thing to do to speak out like that. I think she's amazing," she said. "It just shows racism doesn't exclude you. If you're a Black person it's going to affect you at some point in your life.

"I think she really showed that and I hope people could see that it doesn't matter how much money you have or how successful you are it still affects you."

Leigh-Anne shot to fame aged 20 when she won The X Factor U.K. with the group, alongside bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and former member, Jesy Nelson.

Looking back on those years, Leigh-Anne admitted she's shocked at how much influence her race had on her treatment within the group.

Recalling one particular incident, the mum-to-be admitted she was "petrified" after being forced to dye and shave her hair as part of her "look" for the band in 2011.

"It's so mad that I look back on that now and think, 'Wow,'" the 29-year-old explained, reported MailOnline. "Because at the time it was like, 'Ah you want to shave my head, okay! Obviously petrified but I'll do it, if I have to.'

"But when I look back on it I'm like, 'Well of course they were going to dye my hair red and shave it to look like the 'Rihanna'... of course they were going to do that.

"So, it's mad to look back on these things and see them in a different way now."