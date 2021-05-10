Louis Tomlinson to tour in 2022

Louis Tomlinson is set to head out on tour in 2022.

The ‘Two of Us’ singer was due to travel the world as part of a huge tour of the UK, Europe, USA, and Australia in 2020, but was forced to axe the shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

And now, it has been confirmed Louis will hit the road next year for his first ever solo tour since One Direction went on hiatus in 2016.

The tour will see Louis travel North America in February and March of 2022, before he heads to the UK and Europe in late March and throughout April, with the final four shows of his tour taking place in Australia in July.

All of the rescheduled dates are completely sold out, but Louis will be playing a handful of new shows, while further international rescheduled dates will be announced at a later date.

In the UK, Louis was due to play two sold out shows at The Roundhouse in London, but those have been replaced by one big gig at Wembley Arena.

All tickets for the Roundhouse shows will be transferred to the new performance – which takes place on April 22, 2022 – while extra tickets will go on sale on Friday (14.05.21) at 9am.

Louis’ new tour comes as the ‘Kill My Mind’ singer announced on Monday (10.05.21) he is partnering with BMG to release his second album globally, which will be a follow-up to his 2020 debut solo record ‘Walls’.

In a statement, he said: "I'm very excited to start the next part of my journey with BMG."

The former One Direction star is already recording the album, and his new signing means he joins a roster alongside the likes of KSI, Craig David, Richard Ashcroft, The Prodigy and Kylie Minogue.

Jamie Nelson, vice president of A&R at BMG UK, says: "We are delighted to welcome Louis to BMG. He is already busy working on new music, and we are excited to join him on the next phase of his extraordinary career."