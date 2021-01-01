Katy Perry celebrates first Mother's Day with daughter Daisy

Katy Perry gushed about her daughter Daisy as she celebrated her first Mother's Day since welcoming the tot on Sunday.



The Teenage Dream singer and her fiance, Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom, welcomed Daisy, their first child together, in August last year, and on Sunday, she celebrated America's Mother's Day holiday for the first time as a mum.



"I found everything i was ever searching for when i became a mother," she wrote on Twitter. "So grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. happiest Mother's Day (sic)."



Meanwhile, The Lord of the Rings actor took to Instagram to share a funny post, calling Katy a "catch".



"Got myself a real catch," he wrote alongside a fan edited photo which showed him stood in a river holding Katy, who is dressed up like a mermaid, as if he was holding a big fish. "Sending love and respect to all the amazing people who have shaped our lives, supported us and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day. (sic)"



In the comments, Katy wrote, "Baby pls can you bring me a bengal spice tea (sic)."



Orlando also wished his ex-wife, Australian model Miranda Kerr, a happy Mother's Day in a comment under her Instagram post. They share 10-year-old son Flynn.



It was speculated back in March that Katy and Orlando had got married, as the singer was spotted wearing a gold band on her ring finger, but they have not confirmed the rumours.