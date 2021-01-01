Perrie Edwards expecting first child

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is expecting her first child with her soccer star boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 27-year-old singer announced she was pregnant on Instagram on Monday by sharing a close-up black-and-white photo of her and Alex's hands resting either side of her baby bump followed by a wider shot of the couple posing for the camera, with Perrie wearing a black bra and black trousers as Alex stands behind her grinning.

In the accompanying caption, she wrote, "So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You (world and heart emojis) We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!"

Alex, who plays for the England national team as well as Liverpool, shared the same set of photos and joked, "Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? (laughing emoji) so grateful and excited to become a dad (heart emoji) bring on the sleepless nights."

Perrie and Alex, also 27, confirmed they were dating in early 2017.

Perrie's pregnancy announcement comes almost a week after her Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed that she was expecting her first child with her fiance, soccer star Andre Gray, in a high-fashion professional photoshoot posted on Instagram.

"We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you," Leigh-Anne wrote at the time.

Their bandmate Jade Thirlwall shared Perrie's pregnancy post on her Instagram Stories on Monday and simply added a heart and an emotional face emoji.