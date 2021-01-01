Emotional Lizzo confesses to feeling 'like a burden' in new TikTok video

Lizzo became tearful as she admitted to feeling "like a burden on everyone" in a TikTok video over the weekend.

The Juice hitmaker is known among fans for her usually upbeat attitude, but kept things real as she headed online and opened up on her emotional state.

Filming herself in close-up while wearing a black-and-white striped shirt, Lizzo explained: "You know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone, and annoying, and nobody cares about you?

"Can we get rid of that part? It's like, 'Yo, I'm already sad.' Gotta add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it. It's crazy. Like, why do we feel this way? Why do we feel this way when we get sad?"

The Truth Hurts singer added: "I don't want to feel this way anymore. I want to feel like I do have someone to talk to and people do care about me."

"I am loved. I'm not alone. That's how I want to feel but I don't feel it," she went on to remind herself, before ending the video by saying, "OK, this is embarrassing."

And although Lizzo didn't specify what had caused her sadness, she hinted in a follow-up clip her mood had improved.

"I'm feeling better. I had a really rough night and a very emotional morning just thinking about my relationships and life," she explained. "You know how it is, it gets dark."

"I'm definitely glad I reached out in any way I could, and TikTok was one of those ways to feel perceived and seen and heard was really, really helpful," she said, adding that she planned to drink some tea and have a bath.