Ronnie Wood's wife Sally praises his 'incredible strength' following cancer battle

Ronnie Wood's wife Sally has opened up about the rocker's private battle with small-cell cancer.

The Rolling Stones bassist announced last month that he had been battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer during the coronavirus lockdown, and had recently been given the all-clear following his health scare.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Sally, 43, praised her 73-year-old husband's "incredible strength and determination" during the scary time.

"You have to be as positive as you can and believe that everything will be OK," she insisted. "Ronnie's an amazing person with incredible strength and determination.

"He reads his meditation books and we focused on his treatment, his sobriety and resting as much as possible."

Wood, who beat lung cancer in 2018, previously told The Sun newspaper: "I've had cancer two different ways now. I had lung cancer in 2017 and I had small-cell more recently that I fought in the last lockdown."

Small-cell cancer often arises in the lung but can also affect the prostate, pancreas, bladder or lymph nodes.

And lockdown gave the hitmaker the opportunity to recover, with the star happily declaring: "I came through with the all-clear."

When he was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, the (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction star blamed it on smoking, revealing he'd smoke "25 to 30 cigarettes a day for 50-odd years".