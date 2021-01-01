Kurt Cobain's FBI file released for first time

An FBI file about the death of Kurt Cobain has been released to the public for the first time.

The 10-page file was quietly posted online last month, and is mostly made up of letters in which the writers call into question the nature of the Nirvana frontman's 1994 passing, which was ruled a suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a heroin binge.

However, conspiracy theories have surrounded the manner of the 27-year-old's death for decades, and FBI officials were forced to respond to claims suggesting the musician's loss should be investigated as a murder, instead of a suicide, reports Rolling Stone.

In one note, dated September 2003, one person, whose name has been redacted, wrote, "I believe a great injustice might have been committed in the case of Kurt Cobain.

"I'm writing you in hopes for your help to press for a reexamination of Mr. Cobain's death. Millions of fans around the world would like to see the inconsistencies surrounding the death cleared up once and for all. It is sad to think that an injustice of this nature can be allowed in the United States."

An FBI agent replied with a generic response, which read: "We appreciate your concern that Mr. Cobain may have been the victim of a homicide. Most homicide investigations generally fall within the jurisdiction of state or local authorities.

"In order for the FBI to initiate an investigation of any complaint we receive, specific facts must be present to indicate that a violation of federal law within our investigative jurisdiction has occurred."

"Based on the limited information you provided, we are unable to identify any violation of federal law within the investigative jurisdiction of the FBI," it continued. "We are, therefore, unable to take any investigative action in this case.”