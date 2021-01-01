NEWS Coldplay rocketing towards a Top 10 debut with 'Higher Power' Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Coldplay’s new single Higher Power is off to a strong start, on course for a Top 10 debut and currently at Number 3 on the Official Chart First Look following its release on Friday. The track, which the band are performing at this week’s BRIT Awards on Tuesday (11 May), could be their first Top 10 single in four years, since their 2017 Chainsmokers collaboration Something Just Like This. View Coldplay’s Official Chart history here.



Meanwhile, the current Number 1 Body by Tion Wayne & Russ Millions looks set to hold at the top for a second week and was the UK’s most-streamed song over the weekend.



Following the release of Rag’n’Bone Man’s new album Life By Misadventure, the record’s latest single Anywhere Away From Here with P!nk is on course to hit a new peak, currently up 20 places to Number 11. The pair will perform the duet live at the BRITs this week.



Kid Laroi’s Without You continues its climb back up the Top 40 thanks a new remix with Miley Cyrus, up 17 spots to Number 13, and Majestic & Boney M’s Rasputin looks set to reach a new peak, up three to Number 15.



The Official Singles Chart Top 100 is revealed on OfficialCharts.com every Friday at 5.45pm.