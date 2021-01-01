Sir Elton John will 'throw a party' when he doesn't have to play Crocodile Rock

Sir Elton John has will "throw a party" when he never has to play 'Crocodile Rock' again.

The music legend is not a fan of his 1972 hit and has vowed never to perform it once his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour comes to an end in 2023.

Asked on Watford FC footballer Troy Deeney's Deeney Talks podcast if there was a song he "can't get away from", Elton said: "The last time I have to sing 'Crocodile Rock' I will probably throw a party. But people love to hear it.

"It was written as a kind of joke, as a pastiche, and it became a big hit and people love to sing along with it.

"So who am I to say, 'I am not going to play it', because I play to amuse people and to entertain people."

Elton, a former owner of Watford FC, added: "But I have to say when the last show is done at the end of the tour I will never ever sing that song again."

The 74-year-old musician previously suggested he "wants to kill (himself)" if he has to perform the song once his tour resumes following the coronavirus pandemic and hinted that he could focus on more obscure tracks when he retires from touring.

The 'Tiny Dancer' singer said: “I'm lucky to have so many great songs to play every night. But there is a point in time where you think, 'I don't really want to play this anymore.'

"There are things like ‘Original Sin' or '(Gotta Get A) Meal Ticket' that I haven't really played before - not enough anyway.

"But if I have to go back and play 'Crocodile Rock' again, it's like, 'I'm gonna kill myself.'

"So, after I've finished this tour, I don't want to play some of these songs any more."