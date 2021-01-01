Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato music documentaries nominated at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Demi Lovato have picked up nominations for Best Music Documentary at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Swift's Miss Americana will go up against Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, and Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil for the prize, which also features competition from Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You, Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, and Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, about late rap legend The Notorious B.I.G.

Also recognised are Tina Turner's Tina, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, BTS tour documentary Break the Silence: The Movie, and The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears, which chronicles the singer's troubled past and longstanding conservatorship.

It's one of two socially-voted music-oriented categories announced by MTV officials on Friday (07May21), with voting opening via MTV's Instagram Stories timeline on 10 May, and closing on 11 May.

Meanwhile, the nominees for Best Musical Moment include Brown Skin Girl from Beyonce's Black Is King visual album, Bridgerton's Wildest Dreams segment (Daphne & Simon's Honeymoon Phase), The Kissing Booth 2's Lost in the Wild (Elle & Marco's Dance Competition Performance), To All The Boys: Always and Forever's Beginning Middle End (Peter & Lara Jean's Song), and Agatha All Along from WandaVision.

Fans can vote for that category online from 11 to 14 May, reports Billboard.

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place over two ceremonies, with the main event for scripted programming taking place in Los Angeles on 16 May (21), and the winners of unscripted programming categories being feted on 17 May.