John Lennon Estate shares meditative new video for 'Hold On'

With everything going on in these unprecedented times, the John Lennon Estate invites fans to take a moment to stop what they're doing and take a moment to breathe and relax by watching the soothing, meditative new video for John’s timeless and relevant song, “Hold On.”The video, presented in 5K and beautifully animated by David Frearson, brings to life the classic album cover for John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band which features John and Yoko resting underneath a huge oak tree in the gardens of their home at Tittenhurst Park, Ascot in the UK. What at first looks to be a static image, the photo, restored from the original Kodak 126 Instamatic square-format negative, slowly reveals itself as sunlight streams through swaying branches in the tranquil setting, offering a momentary respite from the stresses of the day as John encourages: “Hold on world/World hold on/It's going to be alright/You're going to see the light.”The video showcases the new Elements Mix of the song which highlights John’s vocals by including two previously unused vocal overdubs along with guitar while muting the bass and drums for a more subdued version.Watch “Hold On” here:The Elements Mix is from the just-released John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band – The Ultimate Collection box set, celebrating 50 years of John’s transformational and influential first post-Beatles solo album. Mixed by triple GRAMMY®-Award winning engineer Paul Hicks, the Elements Mixes bring some of the buried elements not otherwise heard, or in some cases used, up to the surface and presents them on a wider and brighter sound stage to reveal deeper levels of detail and clarity. These range from John’s isolated vocal track for “Mother,” the conga on “I Found Out,” the extra vocals on “Hold On,” the alternative organ take on “Isolation,” unused maracas on “Well Well Well” and the original guide vocal for “God.”