Bebe Rexha changed album due to COVID-19

Bebe Rexha changed her album after her parents caught COVID-19.

The 31-year-old singer thought her album 'Better Mistakes' was completed in 2019 but after her parents got sick during the global pandemic, she decided the record needed some upbeat songs.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Sitting on it for a year and a half, it was very painful and very frustrating.

“It all had a similar sound and then while I was holding on to it during coronavirus, it was like, ‘This needs a dance song, I’m going to lose my mind. I can’t listen to these sad songs anymore, because the world is in such a different place.’

“Then I was like, ‘I have to stop or the album is going to be completely different to the original’.”

Bebe's parents, Bukurije and Flamur, have now recovered but the experience has made the star more "grateful and compassionate".

She said: "In the very beginning of lockdown my parents got very sick and that was very scary to me.

"My mum, even still, has heart issues and lung issues from COVID, because she was really sick.

"But I learned to be more grateful and compassionate with the people around me and really not take life for granted."