Ed Sheeran fans spot clues for two new albums following soccer team sponsorship announcement

Ed Sheeran fans are convinced the singer has two new albums on the way.

Earlier this week, the Shape of You star was announced as the new sponsor of his beloved soccer club Ipswich Town.

And in a newly-released logo, which is expected to appear on the first-team's new jerseys, his followers noticed the symbols for plus, minus, equal, divide and multiply.

Plus, Multiply and Divide are the titles of Ed's first three albums - leading fans to believe the two remaining symbols suggest his next two records are on the way.

"Am I the only one confused on WHY there’s a minus and equal sign... those albums aren’t even out yet?" penned one fan on social media.

"Am I the only one seeing a minus symbol? Is this a way to announce the new album?" added a second, while a third simply questioned, "Both?"

"It's not just me that needed 5 minutes to realise Ed Sheeran's new shirt has both a minus and an equalise sign on it and he actually DOESN'T have albums with those symbols," said another while musing the possibility of new music following Ed's recent 18-month hiatus.

It comes after Ed, who took time off to be with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their baby daughter Lyra, was spotted filming a new music video in London last month.