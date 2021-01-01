Dolly Parton to honour hitmaking Latinas during TV special

Dolly Parton will honour the women in Latin music during an upcoming two-hour TV special.

The 9 to 5 hitmaker has taped a special message which will be played during the Latin GRAMMY Celebra Ellas y su Musica show on 9 May.

The country queen will also introduce a performance that features Aida Cuevas and Ana Barbara, while Chiquis Rivera will hit the stage for a new version of Parton's hit Jolene, which she first re-recorded as a duet with Becky G.

"You think of country music and you think Dolly," Rivera told Billboard when she and Becky G first released the song. "We both loved the song and it happened so organically. I was happy because we can bring something new to the song, which is great as it is, but together we brought the Latino flavour with Cumbia."

Becky G will host the Latin GRAMMY Celebra Ellas y su Musica on Univision. The show will also feature performances from Gloria Estefan and Vikki Carr, among others.