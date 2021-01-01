Royal Blood claim third chart-topping album with Typhoons

Congratulations to Royal Blood, who earn their third Number 1 album with Typhoons.With 32,000 chart sales - including 24,000 on physical formats and the most digital downloads of the week - the Brighton duo outsell the rest of the Top 5 combined and claim the biggest opening week for a British act in 2021 so far.Royal Blood’s third chart-topper follows 2014’s Royal Blood and 2017’s How Did We Get So Dark?.Celebrating the news, Royal Blood – aka Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher - told OfficialCharts.com:“This is getting ridiculous now. I don’t think we thought we’d make more than one album, so to get to here and be on our third and it be Number 1 is a joke, to be honest with you. We’d just like to say thank you to everyone that went out and bought it. Thank you very much, it means a lot to us. Having a Number 1 record in 2021 is like… having a Number 1 record in 2021! A great feeling. Thank you so much, we’ll see you on tour.”Meanwhile, the rest of this week’s Top 10 is jam-packed with brand new entries.The Coral claim their sixth Top 10 album and highest charting in 18 years with Coral Island, debuting at Number 2, while Mick Fleetwood & Friends’ live album Celebrating The Music of Peter Green – a tribute record to one of the founding members of Fleetwood Mac, featuring the likes of Noel Gallagher, Steven Tyler and David Gilmore – takes this week’s Number 3.Young Heart by British singer Birdy finishes the week at Number 4, her second Top 5 album, while last week’s Number 1 Surrounded By Time by Tom Jones rounds off this week’s Top 5.French heavy metal outfit Gojira scoop their first Top 10 album with Fortitude (6), landing just ahead of Norwegian singer-songwriter Girl In Red’s debut collection If I Could Make It Go Quiet (7), and Pink Floyd’s Live At Knebworth 1990 (8).Closing off the Top 10 is DJ Khaled’s star-studded digital-only 12th studio album Khaled Khaled (10), the most-streamed collection of the week and the producer’s fourth Top 10; while close behind at Number 11 is Scottish alt-rock group Teenage Fanclub with Endless Arcade, their fifth UK Top 20 album.Finally, the Pet Shop Boys earn their 24th Top 40 album with Discovery: Live in Rio 1994, which debuts at Number 31.