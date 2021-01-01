Tion Wayne & Russ Millions score first UK Number 1 drill single with 'Body'

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions score a landmark Number 1 as their collaboration Body becomes the first drill song to top the Official Singles Chart.The track climbs from 4 to 1, scoring 71,000 chart sales (including 10.7 million streams) this week, powered by a remix featuring Bugzy Malone, Fivio Foreign, Darkoo, Buni, ArrDee and E1 & ZT.Celebrating their first Number 1, Tion Wayne and Russ Millions told OfficialCharts.com:“We want to thank everyone for getting us the first drill Number 1. Big up everyone on the remix, big up everyone involved, big up the Atlantic family… Mad love.”Body’s climb to the top is a landmark moment for drill, which has seen an ever-growing presence on the charts since 2018. The sound – often dark and reflecting on life on the streets - is a style of trap music that originates from America, with UK drill emerging in early 2012.Tion and Russ are among the leaders of UK drill: Body is Tion’s ninth Top 40 single and Russ’ fourth. In 2019 the pair collaborated on Keisha & Becky, which peaked at Number 7 and was one of the UK’s biggest songs of that year. Other notable drill hits on the Official Chart include:Homerton B by Unknown T - Number 48 in 2018Airforce by Digdat – Number 20 in 2018, the first Top 20 drill singleNo Diet by Digga D – Number 20 in 2019Gun Lean by Russ - Number 9 in 2019On Deck by Abra Cadabra – Number 32 in 2020B1llionz by M1llionz – Number 39 in 2020Only You Freestyle by Headie One ft. Drake – Number 5 in 2020On the success of Body, Austin Daboh, EVP, Atlantic Records, said:“Drill music gives a voice to the youth and it’s an outlet for them to express themselves. It’s been amazing to watch Body’s explosive popularity rise to a point where it has completely crossed over into the mainstream with this Number 1. At Atlantic we’re delighted to have played our part and to have watched the incredible results and reaction to this track. Tion Wayne is a special artist and a huge priority for myself, Ed, Briony and the rest of the Atlantic team and we’re looking forward to building on his, and drill’s, first Number 1 record.”On drill’s rise to the top, BBC Radio 1Xtra presenter and DJ Kenny Allstar said:“Russ & Tion is a winning formula, they’ve conquered the charts together for a few years now with such great chemistry, it’s sick to see an authentic Number 1 single coming from the streets of London. This is yet another groundbreaking landmark for not only them but the drill scene too.”Elsewhere on this week’s Official Singles Chart, last week’s Number 1 Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X drops to 2, and Doja Cat’s Kiss Me More ft. SZA lifts three places to a new peak at 3.Billie Eilish claims this week’s highest new entry with Your Power at Number 5. The star’s latest single from her forthcoming second studio album Happier Than Ever becomes her seventh UK Top 10.The Weeknd’s Save Your Tears vaults 12 places to a new peak at Number 8 following a new remix featuring Ariana Grande, and just outside the Top 10, Little Mix enter at Number 15 with a new version of Confetti, reworked with rapper Saweetie.Majestic & Boney M’s Rasputin lifts into the Top 20 for the first time, up three to 18, and The Kid Laroi’s Without You re-enters the Top 40 at 30 following a new remix with Miley Cyrus.Finally, Bradford bassline collective Bad Boy Chiller Crew claim their first Top 40 single with Don’t You Worry About Me, up seven places to 37, and producer Nathan Dawe lands his fourth Top 40 hit with Way Too Long with Anne-Marie & MoStack.