Fraser T Smith tips Stormzy for James Bond theme

Fraser T Smith has tipped Stormzy to record the next James Bond theme.

The studio wizard produced the Grime megastar's acclaimed 2017 album 'Gang Signs and Prayer' and believes it is the time for a rap star to land the gig.

Appearing on the 'For Your Ears Only' podcast, Fraser said: “It’s time, isn’t it?

“It could be Stormzy. With a John Barry-esque futuristic beat. It already sounds like something!”

Billie Eilish became the latest star to record the theme for 'No Time To Die', which will mark Daniel Craig's final outing as 007 when it eventually hits cinemas in September, following a series of COVID-19 delays.

Over the years, the likes of Adele, Sam Smith, Dame Shirley Bassey, Madonna, Sir Tom Jones and, Sheryl Crow have performed the song played in the opening credits of the spy thriller blockbusters.

Meanwhile, Stormzy recently hailed his "beautiful partnership" with the Grammy-winning producer - who is also behind hits for the likes of Adele, Rita Ora and Sam Smith - and admitted that without his encouragement he wouldn't have been able to "realise" his "true ability".

The 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker said: “Working with this guy is beautiful, honestly beautiful. If you guys see us in the studio it's a beautiful, beautiful partnership. He’s allowed me to realise my true ability, my true talents - he’s pushed me. I always say if it wasn’t for Fraser, I don’t think I ever would have been able to realise the artist that I could truly be."