Justin Bieber reschedules Justice World Tour to 2022

Justin Bieber has announced new dates for his rescheduled Justice World Tour.

The live shows were scheduled to kick off this summer but due to Covid-19 restrictions, all dates have been moved to next year. Justin has now confirmed he will be playing an impressive 52 North American shows in 2022, adding an extra seven arena shows.

"We're working hard to make this tour the best one yet," the Peaches singer says in a press release. "I'm excited to get out there and engage with my fans again."

The tour will now kick off in San Diego, California on 18 February and end in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in late June.

All tickets for the rescheduled dates can be refunded, and the official tour website includes the full list of tour dates.

New tour stops include Jacksonville, Orlando, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Austin, and tickets for the extra shows will go on sale later this month.