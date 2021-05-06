Coldplay launch new song Higher Power into the world from Space

Coldplay premiered their new single, 'Higher Power', in Space.



Chris Martin and co enlisted the help of French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet to launch their new song into the world from the International Space Station on Thursday night (06.05.21).



The band members - also including Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland and Will Champion - joined the spaceman, who is currently on board the ISS, for a live video chat before a performance of the track, featuring alien-inspired CGI choreography and visual effects, was beamed back to Earth by Pesquet.



Frontman Chris told the astronaut: "We sent you some music because right now we aren't able to play for anybody on Earth so we thought we'd just play for you."



Coldplay are set to open the BRIT Awards on May 11 with a spectacular performance of 'Higher Power' filmed from a platform on the River Thames.



Prior to the single's release, cryptic billboards around the world pointed to a mysterious website called alienradio.fm.



And fans managed to decipher the letter-like symbols to uncover the song title and release date.



Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Coldplay’s new album is imminent, after the 'A L I E N S' group trademarked the phrase 'Music Of The Spheres' and officially applied to use the name on music, merchandise, and more in the US.



A source said: "Chris and Co have been dropping hints for a while but now it’s finally getting off the ground. They’ve been busy working on new music during lockdown and it’ll all culminate in the record, which has the working title 'Music Of The Spheres'. Chris and the group have now officially trademarked the name ready for an album. It also includes merchandise and everything they’d need for a tour. It’s a really exciting time for everyone. There’s no doubt this project will also go straight to the top spot."



'Music Of The Spheres' was also printed in a book accompanying the vinyl version of Coldplay's 2019 album 'Everyday Life', along with “Coldplay, coming soon” in small print.



'Higher Power' is out now on all major streaming services.