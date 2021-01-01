Ed Sheeran sponsoring beloved soccer club's new team kit

Ed Sheeran is the new sponsor of his beloved soccer club Ipswich Town.



The 30-year-old is a fan of the Suffolk club and has agreed to a one-year deal with Ipswich officials to sponsor the men's and women's first-team shirts.



The Perfect hitmaker broke the news on Thursday by posting a throwback picture of himself as a child on Instagram wearing the club's jersey which he captioned: "This bloke is the new sponsor of @ipswichtown football club. Do well."



The deal includes a logo to be printed on the soccer club's kits that will include the symbols +, x and ÷ - the titles of Sheeran's first three albums - as well as minus and equals symbols, above the word 'tour'.



In a press release obtained by editors at U.K. newspaper East Anglian Daily Times, Ed explained: "The football club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support.



"I have always enjoyed my trips to Portman Road and I'm looking forward to going back there as soon as supporters are allowed into stadiums again."



He continued: "With the new owners from the U.S. coming in, there are sure to be exciting times ahead for Ipswich fans, including myself. Hopefully we can stop being sloightly on the huh! (a popular local phrase)"... But what does that logo on the front of the shirt mean? All will be revealed in time."



The Shape of You singer, who grew up in Framlingham, Suffolk, ended his record-breaking global Divide tour at Chantry Park, Ipswich in August 2019 and has attended games at Portman Road in recent years.



Ipswich Town's director of sales, Rosie Richardson, commented: "He has shown his support for his hometown in lots of ways and this is another example of that."



Pre-orders for the new home shirt are expected to start in June.