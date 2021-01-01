Quavo and Saweetie won't face criminal charges over elevator fight

Rappers Quavo and Saweetie have dodged criminal charges relating to an elevator fight in Los Angeles last year.

The former couple was caught on camera engaged in a physical altercation at a North Hollywood apartment building, where the Tap In hitmaker appeared to lash out at Quavo, real name Quavious Marshall, before they grappled over a Call of Duty gaming case.

Saweetie, also known as Diamonte Harper, tumbled to the floor as the Migos member stood over her, refusing to help her up, before exiting the elevator as she gathered herself and climbed back to her feet.

The video footage emerged in late March, weeks after the pair confirmed its two-year romance was over, and local police officers decided to investigate the incident for any possible domestic violence charges.

The case was referred to authorities at the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office, but they declined to prosecute.

According to editors at TMZ, the case was dropped because the chances of a conviction for either star was unlikely.

At the time of the surveillance footage leak, Quavo issued a statement about the "unfortunate situation", and insisted, "I haven't physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall."

Saweetie also publicly addressed the controversy, and told fans the fight had nothing to do with their eventual split.