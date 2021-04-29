Ellie Goulding reveals newborn son's name

Ellie Goulding has named her newborn son Arthur Ever Winter Jopling.

The Burn star and her husband Caspar Jopling recently welcomed their first child, with the new dad confirming the baby news with a photo on his Instagram Stories last Sunday.

While Caspar had opted against revealing any specifics, such as the tot's gender or name, further details were announced in a post in Britain's The Times newspaper's Births, Marriages and Deaths section.

The announcement also confirmed baby Arthur's birth date, as it read: "On 29th April 2021 to Elena Goulding and Caspar, a son, Arthur Ever Winter."

Caspar shared a photo of the newspaper announcement on Instagram on Thursday and quoted a Bible verse in the caption followed by "ps hi A.E.W.J."

Confirming the arrival of their first child last week, Caspar wrote on Instagram Stories, "Mum and baby both healthy and happy. Extremely grateful. I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job, but during this magical and personal moment, we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy. Thank you."

Ellie announced she was pregnant in February as part of an at-home shoot for British Vogue magazine, revealing she discovered she was expecting while celebrating her first wedding anniversary last year.

The couple wed in August, 2019 at York Minster in England.