Rag'n'Bone Man opens up on 'reclusive' period in his life and the importance of showing feelings

Rag'n'Bone Man says it was vital to be open about a "reclusive" period in his life.



The 'Giant' hitmaker has recalled a time when he was using drugs and alcohol, heavily, and all the ideas he had sounded like "the ramblings of a madman" to him.



But Instead of blocking out what was popping up in his head, the BRIT Award-winner - whose real name is Rory Graham - felt it was best to share his thoughts.



Speaking in his upcoming candid film 'Behind Rag'n'Bone Man's Life by Misadventure' on Apple Music, which takes fans behind the making of his second studio album, he said: "When you spend a lot of time by yourself, you really get to know yourself. There was this period of time where I sort of became a bit of a recluse. I was drinking too much and I was taking too many drugs. I was coming out with ideas in my own head that felt like the sort of ramblings of a madman. And I thought, 'Well why not try and let people into that?'"



Rory feels that his generation owes it to the next to be vocal and show their feelings so no one needs to suffer in silence, and that's why he's always been so honest in his songwriting.



He said of his follow-up to 2017's 'Human', which is released on Friday (07.05.21): "There's a common theme of growing up ... We're all winging it and I'm trying. We grew up in a time where it was very difficult to show your feelings, our generation have a responsibility to make sure our kids don't feel like that."



The 'Anywhere Away From Here' singer added how he needed to be in a room of people who he is "comfortable" talking about deeply personal moments with, in order to "purvey truth" in a way that his audience can understand.



He shared: "All of the songs on the album started off as a sentence or a paragraph. It was all like pads, pens and pencils and stuff. When you're trying to tell a story, when you're tying to purvey truth then you need to be comfortable, you can't give away that much in a room with people you're not comfortable with, it just doesn't work. It's always about, does this make sense as a story? Is this going to make people feel the way you're trying to make people feel?"



The full 'Behind Rag'n'Bone Man's Life by Misadventure' film is released via Apple Music tomorrow.